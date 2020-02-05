Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,169 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $42.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.0753 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

