Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,122. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

