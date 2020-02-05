Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPX. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,947,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 92,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.90. 551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,313. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $86.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

