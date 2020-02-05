Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Electronic Arts to and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,190,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,065. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,676.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

