Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an average rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Element Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 142,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.