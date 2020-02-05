Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMIS)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $9.01, approximately 87,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 66,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.

About Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS)

Emisphere Technologies, Inc operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery company in the United States. The company offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions.

