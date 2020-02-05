Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

