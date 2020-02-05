Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $574,692.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DEx.top, Kucoin and Coinall. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.10 or 0.01206016 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Bilaxy, IDEX, Coinall, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Kucoin, Upbit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

