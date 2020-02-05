Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.30 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €8.25 ($9.59) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.53 ($8.75).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

