Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE ENR opened at $50.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. Energizer has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.79 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Energizer by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 4,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 563,856 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,262,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Energizer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,800,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 198,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Energizer by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 649,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 117,408 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.