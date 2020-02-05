Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 18,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ET opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

