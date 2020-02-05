Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Shares of ENGIY stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $17.24. 93,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,633. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. Engie has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $17.54.
Engie Company Profile
