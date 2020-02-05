Enigma Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $27.13 million and $2.52 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.01254811 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024454 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000949 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx, Liqui, Tidex, GOPAX, ABCC, Huobi, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Bittrex, Binance, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

