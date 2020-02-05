Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Shares Gap Down to $29.59

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.34, but opened at $29.59. Envista shares last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 1,446,159 shares.

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Get Envista alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000.

About Envista (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.