Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.
Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $38.78.
About Enviva Partners
Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.
