Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 211,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 64,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

