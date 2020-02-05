Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Bunge comprises approximately 1.0% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bunge by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 121,975 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Bunge by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Bunge by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BG traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $54.51. 479,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

