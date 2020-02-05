Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Trims Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Infrastructure comprises 1.8% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MIC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.45. 18,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,727. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIC. Macquarie raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

