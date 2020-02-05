EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $81.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 531,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,378. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.