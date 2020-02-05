EQT (NYSE:EQT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.74

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 2578854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. EQT’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,484,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,832,000 after purchasing an additional 788,694 shares during the last quarter. Share Andrew L. boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 5,753,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in EQT by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 922,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EQT by 1,606.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1,910.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,689 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

