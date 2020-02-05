Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.51

Equatorial Palm Oil Plc. (LON:PAL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 1057701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

Equatorial Palm Oil Company Profile (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. It holds interests in the Palm Bay estate covering 20,234 hectares; and the Butaw estate comprising 46,539 hectares located in Sinoe County to the south-east of Monrovia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

