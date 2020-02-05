Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $610.00

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $610.00 and last traded at $604.94, with a volume of 3752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $607.85.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $586.64 and a 200 day moving average of $560.14.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

