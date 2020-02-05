Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Methanex Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$869.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$807.30 million.

Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$40.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.60%.

In related news, Director John Floren acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,460,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,100,052.79. Also, insider M&G Investment Management Limited purchased 9,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$51.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$492,260.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 668,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,236,620.45. Insiders bought 49,612 shares of company stock worth $2,295,995 in the last ninety days.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

