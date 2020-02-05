Escape Hunt’s (ESC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Escape Hunt to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Escape Hunt alerts:

Escape Hunt stock traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 14.75 ($0.19). The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98. Escape Hunt has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 81 ($1.07). The firm has a market cap of $4.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.48.

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.