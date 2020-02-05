ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.20-3.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESE. ValuEngine cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

ESE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.31. The company had a trading volume of 280,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,347. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $64.01 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

