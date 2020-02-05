Espers Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Espers coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, Espers has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Espers has a market cap of $504,694.00 and $14.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.01204095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00046611 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025314 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00211944 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00067289 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.