Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, DDEX, CoinTiger and IDEX. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $119,667.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00037148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.36 or 0.06008026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024571 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00127021 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00036618 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010540 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,901,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B, CoinTiger, Coinlim, Escodex, DDEX, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.