Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. 1,667,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,660. Etsy has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,155 shares of company stock worth $3,157,750 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167,252 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Etsy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,409,000 after purchasing an additional 966,534 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Etsy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,335,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,453,000 after purchasing an additional 203,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $66,539,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

