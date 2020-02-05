Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $703,586.24 in Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $703,586.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $265,062.50.

Shares of EVBG traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 431,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,581. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $175,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 82.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

