Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Raised to $260.00 at Deutsche Bank

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.86.

RE traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.59. 218,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,805. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $208.01 and a one year high of $282.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

