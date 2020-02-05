Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Raised to $260.00 at Deutsche Bank

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.86.
RE traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.59. 218,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,805. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $208.01 and a one year high of $282.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.66.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
Further Reading: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.