Everex (EVX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003183 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, BX Thailand and IDEX. Everex has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and $1.36 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everex has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.21 or 0.02932441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00198557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00132453 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everex

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, BX Thailand, Mercatox, HitBTC, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.