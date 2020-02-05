Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0013

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Everipedia has a market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $972,313.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bitfinex, Upbit and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.02953259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00197957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00131765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,008,068,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,525,106 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BigONE, DragonEX, Bitfinex, OTCBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.