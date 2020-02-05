Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 22,585 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 644.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 0.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period.

VDE traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,823. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

