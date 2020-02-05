Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 476 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $4,835,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

