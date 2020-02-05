Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 2.7% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.23. The company had a trading volume of 65,346 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.32 and its 200-day moving average is $223.81. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.5755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

