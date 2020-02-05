Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 1,359.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 104.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 831,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in LYFT by 115.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after acquiring an additional 346,809 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in LYFT by 4,046.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 343,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 335,339 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in LYFT in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,794,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LYFT by 451.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 275,521 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $770,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $415,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342 over the last quarter.

LYFT stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LYFT Inc has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

