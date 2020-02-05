Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.39. 2,346,670 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43.

