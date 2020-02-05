Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3,717.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,317,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,591. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $164.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.81.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,753 shares of company stock valued at $76,358,137. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.