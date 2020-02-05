Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

EVKIF opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

