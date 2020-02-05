Exane Asset Management Invests $281,000 in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Cision makes up about 0.3% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cision by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,188,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cision by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,035,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cision by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 120,413 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cision by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,724,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cision during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,843,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CISN remained flat at $$9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cision Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Cision had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $185.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cision Ltd will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CISN. Citigroup cut shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

