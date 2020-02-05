Exane Asset Management Purchases 64,149 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Exane Asset Management raised its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6,162.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 17.2% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Linde by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 490.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,666,000 after purchasing an additional 423,130 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Linde by 4,180.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $71,902,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 23.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,198,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,173,000 after acquiring an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.52. 47,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,835. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.81 and its 200-day moving average is $199.46. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $159.08 and a 12-month high of $214.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

