Exane Asset Management Trims Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Exane Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical accounts for about 1.3% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 35,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $21.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

