Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,909,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,472,029. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

