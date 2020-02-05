Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Trading Up 5.6%

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.06, 725 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 97,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.68.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.
