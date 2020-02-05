Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eyenovia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Eyenovia stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,232. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 29,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,694.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 72.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 25.1% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

