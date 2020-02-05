EZCORP Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EZCORP in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $373.20 million, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.