EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

