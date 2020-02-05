Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Earnings Results

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.92-0.95 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.92-0.95 EPS.

Shares of FN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.86. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 12,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $784,155.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,687.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $347,829.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,047 shares of company stock worth $5,789,164. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

