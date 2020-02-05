Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.63.
Shares of FN stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. 13,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.25. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.
In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,984.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $395,242.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,047 shares of company stock worth $5,789,164. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $246,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
