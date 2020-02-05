Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. 13,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.25. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,984.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $395,242.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,047 shares of company stock worth $5,789,164. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $246,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

