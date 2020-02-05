Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $450.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $421.58. 352,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,327. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $228.23 and a 12 month high of $426.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

