Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.06

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $2.98. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 1,049,634 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMCC. B. Riley began coverage on Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.15.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

